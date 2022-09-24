Fournette, Lattimore Dealt Punishment for Last Week’s Brawl, per Reports

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore reportedly received fines from the NFL on Saturday for their involvement in a sideline-clearing brawl during last week’s game.

Fournette and Lattimore, who was ejected from the contest, were each fined $13,367 for unnecessary roughness in relation to the incident, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Tampa Bay went on to defeat New Orleans, 20–10; the teams will meet again at Tampa in Week 13 on Dec. 5.

The skirmish occurred in Week 2 during the fourth quarter of a heated contest between the NFC South rivals. After tackling Bucs receiver Scotty Miller following an incomplete pass, Lattimore got into it with Tampa’s sideline, prompting a response from Tom Brady. The two briefly exchanged words before Fournette got involved and shoved Lattimore who returned the favor.

Suddenly, Bucs receiver Mike Evans inserted himself into the situation with a hit on Lattimore, igniting an all-out brawl. Evans was also ejected from the game and later received a one-game suspension which has since been upheld after an appeal.

The Buccaneers (2–0) will host the Packers (1–1) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday while the Saints (1–1) will travel to face the Panthers (0–2).

