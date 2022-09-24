Titans Offensive Tackle Taylor Lewan Out For Season With Knee Injury

Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, he announced from the twitter account of his podcast Bussin with the Boys. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that “this is the way it was heading.”

Lewan suffered the injury on the Titans’ first offensive play during their Week two game at Buffalo. He had to be carted off the field and the the team had to play the rest of the game without him.

Tennessee took Lewan with a first-round pick in 2014, and Lewan had been a stalwart in the team’s offensive line ever since. In nine years with the team, Lewan has started 100 games as the team’s left tackle and made three Pro Bowls.

However, this may be it for Lewan with the Titans. Although his contract runs through the 2023 season, he is not due any guaranteed money and the team would accrue no dead money by cutting him after the season. Lewan will turn 32 before the beginning of next season.

Backup Titans tackle Dennis Daley will likely take Lewan’s spot on the offensive line for the rest of the season.

