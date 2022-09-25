Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Fell Through After Surgery Decision, per Report

The 49ers and Commanders had an agreement to send quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from San Francisco to Washington during the offseason, but the deal fell through due to Garoppolo’s decision to undergo shoulder surgery, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The two sides had reportedly agreed to the deal at the NFL combine in March, and the Commanders would have sent multiple draft picks to the 49ers in exchange for Garoppolo. However, after Garoppolo chose to get surgery, Washington backed out of the trade.

Instead, the Commanders traded for quarterback Carson Wentz, sending the Colts two third-round picks and a fourth-round pick in the deal. So far this season, Washington is 1-1 while Wentz has seven touchdown passes and three interceptions through two games.

The 49ers, meanwhile, couldn’t find a trade partner for Garoppolo, and they ultimately restructured his contract and kept him as a backup.

Now, with Trey Lance out for the season due to a leg injury, San Francisco again will lean on Garoppolo as its starting quarterback. Garoppolo’s new contract makes him an unrestricted free agent after the season, and Lance is expected to make a full recovery by the 2023 season.

