Patriots quarterback Mac Jones could miss extended time after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 37–26 loss to the Ravens.

The second-year QB is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain and will undergo an MRI to confirm the diagnosis, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Jones, whose initial X-rays came back negative, is expected to miss time but could end up on injured reserve pending the results of the MRI, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

Jones sustained the injury on a hit from Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell late in Sunday’s contest. The 24-year-old appeared to be in noticeable pain after the play and was unable to put any pressure on his left ankle as he hopped to the sideline on one leg. A visibly distraught Jones was then carried into the locker room for further evaluation.

At the time of his exit, Jones completed 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 321 passing yards and three interceptions, the last of which came on the same play he was injured. He also rushed five times for 31 yards and a touchdown.

With Jones’s status firmly in question going forward, New England will likely be forced to turn to 36-year-old backup Brian Hoyer or 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe as the team prepares for a Week 4 meeting with the Packers on the road.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New England Patriots coverage, go to Patriots Country.