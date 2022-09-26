For a man who’s won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and a Super Bowl title, milestones are a relatively common occurrence for Aaron Donald. During Sunday’s 20–12 win over the Cardinals, Donald accrued one more.

As part of a resilient defensive effort, Donald became the fastest defensive tackle in league history to reach 100 career sacks, doing so in his 130th game. He brought down Murray late in the first quarter on Sunday for a 15-yard loss, eventually forcing an Arizona punt.

Donald finished the game with six tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss as the Rams won to improve to 2–1 on the season.

Donald, 31, is in his ninth season in the league, all with the Rams. He was the 13th overall pick in the 2014 draft and immediately became a star, notching nine sacks to earn the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He’s been a first-team All-Pro selection each year since ’15, and won the Defensive Player of the Year award for the ’17, ’18 and ’20 seasons.

Donald has notched double-digit sack totals in six of the last seven seasons, including 12.5 last year. He led the league with 20.5 in 2018, and has also led the league in tackles for loss twice.

