Following the Packers’ 14–12 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers drew some raised eyebrows with his post-game comments in which he said he noticed something about the Bucs’ formation on the Jumbotron at Raymond James Stadium. He shared the information with Packers coaches before Tampa Bay’s two-point conversion attempt, which was ultimately unsuccessful and sealed the win for Green Bay.

On Tuesday, Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show to elaborate on what he saw and what he shared with Packers coach Matt LaFleur, and downplayed the impact it had on the outcome of the game.

“About four plays before [the two-point conversion attempt], I did see something on the Jumbotron that I went down and relayed to Matt,” Rodgers said. “I’m not gonna get into exactly what I saw, or if it even had a real impact on the play, I think that’s kind of inconsequential. But I thought I saw something, I walked down and relayed it to Matt. Whether that got relayed to [defensive coordinator] Joe [Barry] or not, I’m not sure. Either way, it had nothing to do with the two-point conversion. There was not an image of, like, the Microsoft Surface or anything on there.”

On Monday, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles acknowledged Rodgers’s comments, saying he planned to meet with the team’s football operations department to address the issue. The goal of the meeting would be to see what info, if any, Rodgers and the Packers may have gleaned from the Jumbotron shot of Tampa’s sideline.

Still, Rodgers maintained that the information he relayed to the coaching staff might not even have made it down to the field, and credited Green Bay’s defense for executing and clinching the victory.

“We’re talking about heat of the moment stuff. Information, sometimes, can be information overload,” Rodgers said. “So whether or not it even got passed on to the defense, I don’t know. I just talked to Matt.”

