Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury during the Monday Night Football contest against the Cowboys that ended in a 23–16 loss.

On New York’s last drive of the game, Shepard fell to the ground after a non-contact leg injury. He clutched his left leg until he was carted off of the field. The injury was expected to be a torn ACL, and Giants coach Brian Daboll confirmed the news to reporters.

Following the injury, Shepard’s former Giants teammate Odell Beckham Jr. called for the banning of turf fields. Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL during Super Bowl LVI in February on a field with similar conditions as MetLife Stadium.

Last season, Shepard tore his Achilles in the team’s game vs. the Cowboys, which caused him to miss the final games of the season. He returned to practice at the end of August.

In his seventh season with the Giants, Shepard posted 13 receptions on 24 targets for 154 yards and one touchdown. He leads the team in receiving yards.

