Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy shared a heated moment as the two walked off the field to the team’s locker room on Sunday as Kansas City held a 14–10 halftime lead against the Colts.

The Chiefs ended the first half with a six-yard run from Jerick McKinnon to run out the final 20 seconds of the second quarter. Shortly after, Mahomes was visibly upset. However, the four-time Pro Bowler told reporters Sunday the exchange between him and Bieniemy was not as big of a deal as it looked on television.

“I mean, at the end of the day, I wanted to go try to score,” Mahomes said, per Arrowhead Report. “That’s just who I am. We were in a tough situation, I believe it was second or third-and-20 … and probably the smart decision was to just take it [and know] we got the ball out of the half, let's just go into halftime.

“But I’m always going to be wanting to score and I pretty much just said, ‘Let me have a chance at it.’ He was just like, ‘Let’s just get back in our locker room and we’ll get something going for the next half.’ I don’t know if that’s an altercation, but that was the end of the conversation.”

When the two made it to the Chiefs’ locker room following the hasty exchange, the 2018 NFL MVP said things were back to normal between the two.

“It was like it never even happened,” Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City. “We both understand that we’re both trying to do whatever we can to win the game. … That’s all it is. It’s not like these things are lingering around and stuff like that. I’ll have disagreements with other people as well. It’s not like it’s just something with EB. … When you have a lot of people that care and that want to win, there will be little disagreements but at the same time, you’ll come together and find a way to win at the end of the day.”

The Colts defeated the Chiefs, 20–17, as Kansas City earned its first loss of the season. The Chiefs will seek to bounce back against Tampa Bay next week on Sunday Night Football.

