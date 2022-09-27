Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been diagnosed with a severe high-ankle sprain and is likely to miss multiple games, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The official diagnosis confirmed New England’s fears that arose late in Sunday’s 37–26 loss to the Ravens. The injury could require surgery, per Schefter, but the team and the second-year quarterback are still discussing the best way to move forward.

Jones, whose initial X-rays came back negative, sustained the severe sprain on a hit from Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell. The 24-year-old hopped off the field in noticeable pain and was unable to put any weight on his left ankle. He was eventually assisted back to the locker room while looking visibly upset.

Prior to his exit, Jones completed 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 321 passing yards and three interceptions, the last of which came on the play when the injury occurred. He also rushed five times for 31 yards and a touchdown.

With Jones now poised to miss the next few weeks, Bill Belichick will be forced to turn to veteran backup Brian Hoyer or rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe behind center. He won’t have long to decide on the best plan with the Patriots set to go on the road to take on the Packers in Week 4.

