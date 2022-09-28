Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Cleared to Play Sunday

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is set to make his season debut on Sunday against the Steelers, coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday.

Saleh said Wilson’s knee is “100%” and barring any setbacks during the week of practice, he will be the starting quarterback on Sunday. The coach also downplayed this one change to the lineup, emphasizing the entire team needs to execute to be successful.

“It’s really just exciting for him to get back on the football field. It’s been six weeks,” he said. “It is exciting to get him back out there, but at the same time, it’s not all about Zach, it’s making sure that we’re executing on all cylinders like we should every week.”

Wilson first suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus in the Jets’ first preseason game against the Eagles. He underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery, and for a time, was still under consideration to start the season. Instead, the Jets sidelined him for the first three games of the year, handing the ball to veteran Joe Flacco.

As a rookie in 2021, Wilson completed 55.6% of his passes, throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games.

The Jets are 1–2 on the year, with a miraculous comeback win against the Browns bookended by double-digit losses to the Ravens and Bengals.

Wilson and the Jets face the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh.

