The Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs on Sunday will be played as originally scheduled, the team announced on Thursday.

After monitoring the impact of Hurricane Ian in Tampa, the franchise made the decision to keep the game at its normal time and location. Additionally, the NFL was set to use the Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency site, if the game had to be moved from Tampa.

The decision comes two days after head coach Todd Bowles announced that the Buccaneers would utilize the Dolphins’ practice fields and weight room this week as part of the team’s contingency plans for the storm, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Tampa Bay released a statement, stating how thankful the franchise was that the storm did not severely impact the city and its gratitude to the Dolphins’ organization.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian,” the statement read. “We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared damaging consequences of this powerful storm.

“We would also like to acknowledge the Miami Dolphins organization for their assistance and hospitality in allowing us to use their practice facilities this week.”

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Chiefs game on Sunday is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

