Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey has been fined by the NFL for uniform violations every week this season so far.

In Week 1, Ramsey was fined for wearing knee pads that didn’t cover his knees. In Weeks 2 and 3, he was fined for wearing the wrong socks.

Ramsey had something to say about those fines when he spoke to the media on Saturday. The defensive back was asked about player safety in the wake of the treatment of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was carted off the field in Thursday night’s game against the Bengals.

“Player safety should be one of the most important things to talk about,” Ramsey said.

“It should probably be talked about more. And then s— like getting fined for socks or s— like getting fined for tights or B.S. or anything like that. That needs to not be talked about as much. …[Safety] is the stuff that they need to put an emphasis on. Not freaking, ‘Oh his socks are too high’ or ‘His socks are too low’ or something like that. That’s so lame, I’m so beyond that,” Ramsey added.

Ramsey will match every uniform fine he receives this season and will donate the money to charity.

