Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Twitter to defend himself following the circulation of disturbing videos that appeared to show Brown exposing himself to a woman at a pool in a Dubai hotel.

The incident reportedly occurred in May, when Brown tied a scarf around a woman’s head before tossing her head first into the water “like he was spiking a football,” according to the New York Post.

A separate video showed Brown swimming towards the woman and exposed himself in her direction. According to the Post, Brown was asked to leave the hotel shortly after the incident, which was one of several complaints that hotel guests made about him. Brown also allegedly violated hotel dress code and left his room smelling like marijuana, which is in violation of the law in the United Arab Emirates.

“It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me,” Brown tweeted.

“Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs,” he said.

