Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is hoping to return sooner than expected. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Prescott is aiming for next week’s game against the Rams to return from his right thumb injury.

Prescott has begun to grip and throw the football for the first time since he had surgery, according to Schefter.

Prescott injured his thumb in the first game of the season against Tampa Bay, with an initial diagnosis that he would be sidelined for six to eight weeks following surgery. However, Dallas did not place Prescott on injured reserve, and the quarterback has been progressing well in his recovery.

Without Prescott, Dallas has gone 2-0 with wins over the Bengals and Giants behind backup quarterback Cooper Rush. After the team plays the Commanders on Sunday, the Rams present an upgrade in opponent.

Even though Rush has done a fine job filling in, the Cowboys would like Prescott back as their starter relatively soon. If Dallas can get Prescott back next week, it would give the quarterback a game to get back into the flow of the offense before the team travels to Philadelphia for a big divisional game against the Eagles.

