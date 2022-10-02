NFL, NFLPA to Approve New Concussion Protocol After Tagovailoa Injury

As Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussion evaluation last Sunday against the Bills continues to be under heavy criticism, the league and the NFLPA have agreed to modified rules surrounding the NFL’s concussion protocol.

According ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the changes to the protocol revolve around player instability, and will likely force a player who demonstrates instability after a hit to not return to a game. The new protocol could be instituted as soon as Week 5.

The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement on Saturday night that detailed the changes that are expected to be approved soon, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“The joint NFL-NFLPA investigation into the application of the Concussion Protocol involving Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains ongoing,”

“The NFL and NFLPA agree that modifications to the Concussion Protocol are needed to enhance player safety,” the statement read. “The NFLPA’s Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL’s Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term ‘Gross Motor Instability’ and we anticipate changes to protocol being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process.”

Tagovailoa appeared to have trouble with his balance after an apparent injury in last Sunday’s matchup with the Bills. However, after briefly leaving the game and undergoing concussion protocol, he later returned. He then played in Thursday’s game against the Bengals, where he suffered a severe head and neck injury and was stretchered off the field.

