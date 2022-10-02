Steelers QB1 Mitchell Trubisky started against the Jets on Sunday, but a listless first-half performance caused coach Mike Tomlin to play backup Kenny Pickett in the second half.

Even though Pittsburgh ended up losing 24–20, Pickett’s two rushing touchdowns in his NFL debut put the Steelers ahead into the fourth quarter.

The Steelers’ quarterback situation has remained a hot topic of conversation since the preseason, and Tomlin was asked after Sunday’s game if Trubisky’s benching means Pickett will become the starter.

As Tomlin did well into the preseason, Tomlin avoided providing an answer about who will be the starting quarterback moving forward.

“I’m not going to talk extended as we sit here,” Tomlin said, per Pittsburgh sports columnist Dejan Kovacevic. “We did what we needed to do to put ourselves in position to win this game, and we’ll do it again. But, I like to just keep it where we are. In terms of what transpired here today, we’ll deal with next week next week.”

When asked what made him turn to Pickett, Tomlin said the team needed a boost while trailing 10–6 at the half.

“I thought we needed a spark,” Tomlin said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “We thought he could provide a spark for us.”

Pickett did initially spark the Steelers offense. The rookie finished with 10 completions out of 13 attempts for 120 yards—but with three interceptions. He scored two rushing touchdowns, which happened to be the Steelers’ only two touchdowns of the game.

Trubisky ended the first half with seven completions out of 13 attempts for 84 yards and one interception.

The Steelers (1-3) face the Bills (3–1) next Sunday.

