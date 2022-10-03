Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has hired former top White House lawyer Eric Herschmann to represent him while he’s embroiled in a welfare-funds scandal in Mississippi, per Axios. Herschmann served in former President Donald Trump’s administration.

The state of Mississippi has filed a civil suit against Favre and several other parties to recover more than $20 million in misspent public funds that were intended to help individuals on welfare. The civil suit implicating Favre states the former quarterback used welfare money to fund a university volleyball arena at Southern Miss.

Favre, whose daughter played volleyball at the school, also played college football there, and court documents claim that he attempted to gain access to additional state welfare funds to build a new indoor football practice facility at the school as well.

According to Axios, Herschmann has talked with Favre multiple times and spent several weeks reviewing years of text messages, emails and contracts. Herschmann concluded that Favre shouldn’t be indicted.

“I only agreed to represent Brett Favre after I did my independent due diligence and was convinced that he did nothing wrong,” Herschmann said, per Axios. “Brett enthusiastically tried to help his alma mater, a public university, that needed and wanted his help.

“To be clear, Brett had no idea that welfare funds were being used or that others were involved in illegal conduct,” Herschmann added.

More NFL Coverage:

Daily Cover: How Austin Riley Became the Cornerstone of the Braves’ Core

For more Daily Cover coverage, go to Daily Cover.