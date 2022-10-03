The Broncos’ loss to the Raiders on Sunday was especially painful for running back Melvin Gordon due to a costly fumble in the second quarter that led to a key touchdown. After the game, he didn’t didn’t try to hide his frustration.

During the postgame press conference, Gordon was asked how frustrating it was to fumble the ball after saying earlier in the week that he worked specifically on ball security leading up to the key AFC West game. He didn’t answer the question and abruptly left the lectern.

This was already Gordon’s fourth fumble of the year, with two of those recovered by the opposition, despite serving as a backup to Javonte Williams.

Gordon coughed up the ball on a run up the middle but was spun around when he was tackled, and the ball flew out of his grasp before he could hit the ground. The ball fell right in the lap of cornerback Amik Robertson, who returned it for a touchdown. The 68-yard play was the Raiders’ first defensive touchdown since 2019.

Before leaving the press conference, Gordon addressed the play and took full responsibility.

“There’s no excuse for it,” Gordon said, per Mile High Huddle. “I don’t want to get up here and tell you anything. … It ain’t right. I’ve just got to be better. That’s it.”

Gordon ended the day with three carries for just eight yards in the 32–23 loss.

