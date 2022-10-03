Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Gives Reason for Choosing Miami Over Jets

Ahead of the Dolphins’ Week 5 game against the Jets, Tyreek Hill reflected on the near-trade that would’ve sent him to join Miami’s AFC East rival.

Hill discussed the blockbuster deal that never was while speaking to reporters on Monday, revealing the move was supposedly “very close to happening.” As it turns out, the 28-year-old receiver revealed talks ultimately ended due to one pretty significant reason.

“It’s just those state taxes, man. I realized I had to make a grown-up decision,” Hill said. “And now here I am in the great city of Miami, you know, great weather, great people, beautiful people, I feel like. So, here I am.”

As the former Chiefs star alluded to, the Jets were firmly in the mix for Hill’s services amid talks of his desire to leave Kansas City earlier this year. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Mar. 23 that New York offered Kansas City the No. 35, No. 38 and No. 69 picks in the 2022 NFL draft in exchange for Hill and the No. 103 pick. Schefter also reported at the time the Jets and Dolphins were the only teams in “serious talks” to acquire the All-Pro wideout.

Of course, those conversations ultimately swayed in Miami’s favor as the club landed Hill later that day after offering a lucrative $120 million extension and a bevy of draft assets.

Interestingly, Hill’s Monday comments offer a different perspective than the one he shared a day after he became a Dolphin.

“How close was I? Who? The Jets? … I knew I was going to pick Miami no matter what because I’m basically from here, I’m here all the time. This is home for me, for us,” he said at the time, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Regardless of the main reason behind the failed transaction, the Jets didn’t completely miss out on adding talent to its receiving corps with the selection of tenth overall pick Garrett Wilson in April. But then again, the Ohio State product’s promising 255-yard, two-touchdown start to the year may not be enough to appease some members of Gang Green given the alternative.

As for Hill, the six-time Pro Bowler currently leads the Dolphins with 31 receptions for 477 receiving yards along with two TDs, signaling he may have made the right career move in the long run. He’ll look to continue his strong start on Sunday at MetLife Stadium where he’ll certainly look to leave a lasting impression in his first division matchup of the season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins.