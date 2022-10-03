Patrick Mahomes made history during Sunday Night Football when he added another all-time accomplishment to his already impressive resumé. The Chiefs star became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 20,000 career passing yards.

Mahomes reached the mark during the 3rd quarter against the Buccaneers. He reached the milestone in just 67 games.

Mahomes, 27, entered the game 152 yards away from the previous mark. Before him, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was the fastest to reach 20,000 passing yards when he did it in 71 games as a member of the Lions.

The Chiefs quarterback’s accomplishments already include a Super Bowl win, a Super Bowl MVP, an NFL MVP, an Offensive Player of the Year award and four Pro Bowl selections. With this being just Mahomes’s sixth NFL season, he’ll almost certainly be adding a lot more awards to his trophy case.

