Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke to media on Tuesday to announce the team’s new QB1, Kenny Pickett, and also previewed the team’s upcoming matchup against the Bills on Sunday.

When talking about how the Steelers are preparing for the tough matchup on Sunday, Tomlin specifically mentioned paying attention to eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller, who signed with the Bills in the offseason.

Apparently Tomlin thinks the two-time Super Bowl champion is out of this world.

“He’s Von Miller. Some guys are just aliens visiting from another planet, and that’s just the reality of it,” Tomlin said. “Man, in the National Football League, you’ve got to respect all these guys—they’re all freaky. But some guys are even freaky in our setting. And he’s just one of those guys. He always has been since he came out of [Texas] A&M, moving changing and running like a corner. He needs no endorsement from me. Kudos to Von Miller. We talk about his talents often, but this guy’s a scientist. He works at his craft. He encourages others to do that like him.”

Tomlin experienced Miller’s talents firsthand back at the 2017 Pro Bowl when the Steelers staff coached the AFC team. Miller was named defensive MVP of the game.

Through four games, Miller currently has seven solo tackles and three sacks.

Pittsburgh (1–3) heads into the game as heavy underdogs to Buffalo (3–1), especially after they pulled off a second half comeback 23–20 win against the Ravens last Sunday. SI Sportsbook has the Bills as 14.5-point favorites.

