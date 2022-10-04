The Patriots are expected to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. New England currently finds itself with just one quarterback on the roster after both Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer went down with injuries.

Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3 and in Week 4 the Patriots lost backup Brian Hoyer to a concussion against the Packers. The injuries forced New England to play rookie Bailey Zappe, but his efforts weren’t enough in the 27–24 overtime loss. He finished the game with 99 passing yards and one touchdown pass.

Gilbert was drafted in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Rams but never played in an NFL game until ’18 with the Panthers. Over his career, he has had stops with the Rams, Patriots, Lions, Raiders, Panthers, Browns, Cowboys and Commanders.

This will be his third stint in New England. Gilbert last played for Washington in 2021 and in his lone start he threw for 194 yards. It’s unclear if he’ll be the starter against the Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

