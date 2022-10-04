Bobby Wagner has racked up a lot of hits in his 11 NFL seasons, but none may be more unique than the one the veteran linebacker dished out on the sidelines in Week 4.

The Rams’ matchup against the 49ers on Monday Night Football featured a brief interruption from a fan who ran onto the field with a pink smoke bomb just before halftime. As stadium security attempted to corral the intruder, Wagner and Rams defensive tackle Takk McKinley sought to lend them a hand as the fan passed L.A.’s sideline.

A video shared on social media by Cameron Salerno of the Sacramento Bee captures the moment Wagner blows through the fan with a booming tackle that likely would’ve leveled anyone who dared stand in his way.

Wagner’s big hit garnered an overwhelming stamp of approval from Peyton Manning who cheered in delight while watching the replay on ESPN’s “Manningcast” simulcast.

“There he is! Yes, yes, that’s we’re talking about! Wagner, a veteran, get ’em down, now get out and let these guys take over,” said Manning in his breakdown of the wild sequence.

Here’s to hoping no other fans get any bright ideas about challenging some of the greatest athletes in the world for a fleeting chance at 30 seconds of fame.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest.