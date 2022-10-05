Chargers Star Austin Ekeler Is Not Happy With Madden NFL Football

Austin Ekeler has a bone to pick with Madden NFL 23.

While advocating for his respect as an athlete, Ekeler is not fan of the game characterization of him. “Go tell me that is me,” he said. “You’ll see it and you’ll laugh. You’ll be like wow! That is disrespectful.”

Through four games this season, Ekeler has rushed for 140 yards on 45 carries and two touchdowns while hauling in 27 receptions for 188 yards and one receiving touchdown. However, the veteran running back is coming off a 2021 campaign where he recorded a career-high 20 touchdowns with 12 (career-high) scores coming on the ground and tying his 2019 career-high of eight through the air.

Even though he has solidified his ability to produce consistently, his character looks bad, and the popular video game still has not incorporated his infamous celebrations after scoring touchdowns.

“You got all these celebrations, scored 20 touchdowns last year, so you saw my celebrations at least 20 times last year, still can’t get that in the game,” Ekeler said. “So, I’m pretty salty when it comes to Madden.”

