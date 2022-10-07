Patriots Release Mac Jones’s Status Ahead of Lions Matchup

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is listed as doubtful and expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely make his first career start instead against the Lions.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz first reported on Friday that Zappe would get the start.

Zappe’s start will come just a week after he made his NFL debut against the Packers after veteran Brian Hoyer–who was starting in place of Jones–left the game with a head injury. He finished the game 10-of-15 for 99 yards with one touchdown and nearly led the Patriots to an upset victory before ultimately falling short in overtime, 27–24.

New England’s quarterback room has been plagued by injuries in recent weeks, beginning when Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3. Though he’s appeared at practice in a limited capacity this week, he remains unable to take the field and play on Sunday.

The Patriots also placed Hoyer on injured reserve Thursday, ruling him out for at least the next four weeks.

Zappe was selected with the No. 137 pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Western Kentucky after starting his collegiate career at Houston Baptist before transferring. He finished 2021 with 475 completions, 5,967 passing yards and 65 total touchdowns.

His passing yards mark and 62 passing touchdowns were both NCAA records.

Zappe and the Patriots (1–3) will welcome the Lions (1–3) into Foxboro on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

Patriots Country: Can Patriots Tame Lions? Why They Win

For more New England Patriots coverage, go to Patriots Country.