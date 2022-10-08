Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Not Ruled Out by Giants’ Brian Daboll

Rumors about a possible New York reunion have run wild since free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was seen at the Giants facility this week. Though the 29-year-old was reportedly only present to check in on his good friend Sterling Shepard, fans have begun to wonder if he’s considering a return to the franchise that he started his career with.

From the Giants’ standpoint, the door for a Beckham signing seems to be at least slightly ajar. When asked if he could “categorically shut down” the team’s interest in Beckham Friday, coach Brian Daboll sidestepped the question.

“I’d say that Joe and I talk about a wide variety of things: players, adding players, workouts on Mondays and Tuesdays. We’re always trying to improve our roster in any way that we can,” Daboll said, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

New York could certainly make use of Beckham, given the team’s current wide receiver situation. With Shepard out for the year with a torn ACL and the early-season struggles and absences of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, the Giants are thin at the position with the campaign still less than five weeks old.

Beckham remains a free agent after spending the latter half of the 2021 season with the Rams. After becoming an important part of the team’s run through the playoffs, the three-time Pro Bowler tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, marking the second time that he’s suffered the serious knee injury in less than two years.

After he was waived by the Browns last season, Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games with the Rams during the regular season. In four playoff games, he made 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores.

According to multiple reports–including a supposed scoop from Bills linebacker Von Miller–Beckham is “exploring multiple teams” in his free agency search. However, he seems to be in no rush to begin the formal process, so speculation about his NFL future will surely continue to flourish until he make a decision.

