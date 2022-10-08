Russell Gage Questionable for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers have added wide receiver Russell Gage to the injury report with a back injury, making the veteran questionable for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Tampa Bay has dealt with injuries at the wide receiver position all year, as Chris Godwin and Julio Jones have both been in and out of games due to various injuries. Additionally, the team will miss tight end Cameron Brate on Sunday with a concussion. The team had signed Cole Beasley as a free agent, but he abruptly retired after just two games with the team.

Gage signed with the Buccaneers in the offseason after four years in Atlanta, but hasn’t made a huge impact so far. Coming off of two straight years with over 700 receiving yards, Gage has just totaled 152 receiving yards and a touchdown in four games this year.

Mike Evans, who missed one game due to a suspension so far this year, currently leads the team in receiving with 235 receiving yards. However, Gage is the only other wide receiver with over 100 yards.

Despite Tom Brady still playing at a high level, the Buccaneers only have six passing touchdowns in four games. Tampa Bay is 2–2 to begin the season, and are playing for an early division lead vs. the Falcons on Sunday.

