Cole Beasley Retires After Two Games With Buccaneers

Cole Beasley is hanging up his cleats and ending his NFL career.

The Buccaneers wide receiver has reportedly decided to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons effective immediately, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times confirmed the news of Beasley’s retirement.

The 33-year-old said “he is ready to be with his family after playing 11 seasons” and “it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband.” Tampa Bay signed Beasley on Sept. 20 to the team’s practice squad, and he was elevated to the Bucs’ active roster days later.

In two games with the Bucs this season, Beasley recorded four catches for 17 yards.

Prior to signing with Tampa Bay, Beasley had been in contact with several teams but chose to wait for the right opportunity. Beasley, who last played for the Bills, had been available since the end of the 2021 season. Buffalo released him in March ahead of the final year of his contract.

The veteran wide receiver began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys in 2012. In ’21, Beasley tied a career-high in receptions (82) with 693 yards and a touchdown in 16 games.

Through 11 seasons, Beasley recorded 554 receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns while averaging 10.3 yards per catch in 151 games.

