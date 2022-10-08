Wilson Has Injury Similar to What Sidelined Prescott in 2021, per Report

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday for an injection to address discomfort in his throwing shoulder, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

A separate report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated that the injury Wilson suffered last Sunday against the Raiders, that he played through on Thursday night against the Colts, is a partially torn lat near his right shoulder.

Wilson is expected to be ready to play a week from Monday against the Chargers.

The injury that Wilson is enduring is similar to the injury that sidelined Dak Prescott in last year’s training camp, per Pelissero. Wilson alluded to the shoulder injury when speaking to reporters on Thursday night after the loss.

“You’ve got to look at this…I’ve got to look at this and see where I can get better,” Wilson said.

“I was battling, obviously, just the shoulder injury and all that and just trying to play quickly. We should have won that game…like I said, it’s on me.”

The Broncos have struggled out of the gate to a 2–3 record on the season after acquiring Wilson in the offseason and signing him to a record-breaking five-year contract.

