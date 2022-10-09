Odell Beckham Jr. Sets Timeline for Signing With Team, per Report

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is targeting a mid-November return to the league as he recovers from his torn ACL, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Beckham suffered the knee injury while playing in Super Bowl LVI for the Rams, and he opted to rehabilitate on his own instead of signing with a team to rehab at its facility.

While he’s been recovering on his own, Beckham has made unofficial visits to several teams during the season. He dropped by the Giants facility to spend time with former teammates last week, and Bills pass-rusher Von Miller says Beckham has more visits planned in the near future.

Last year, Beckham had a similar free-agency situation in the middle of the season after the Browns released him following the trade deadline. The veteran signed with the Rams on Nov. 11, 2021, and he debuted with Los Angeles four days later.

With this season’s trade deadline set for Nov. 1, Beckham could command attention as the last significant roster upgrade available before the playoffs.

