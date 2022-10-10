Links to all our coverage of an exciting NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll, Taysom Hill and Brandon Staley.

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 5, plus more from our staff.

Behind first-year coach Brian Daboll, a rejuvenated Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, the Giants upended the Packers and claimed their spot as the NFL’s biggest early-season surprise. Albert Breer speaks to the coach and quarterback about the season.

Albert Breer speaks to the Saints’ star of Week 5 about his ever-changing role and contribution to a big win. Plus, why there is definitely reason for concern over the Broncos’ offense and Brandon Staley’s latest big decision.

Albert Breer’s weekly notes from around the league starts with the surging Cowboys. Plus, Jets coach Robert Saleh is a wild man again, the Patriots are showing why they didn’t name an offensive coordinator, Matt Rhule’s future and much more.

Conor Orr: The NFC East Is No Longer a Laughingstock

Week 5 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers