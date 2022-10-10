MMQB Week 5: Giants Surprise, Taysom Hill Has Juice, Cowboys Are Rolling
Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 5, plus more from our staff.
The Giants’ Recent History Is Now History
Behind first-year coach Brian Daboll, a rejuvenated Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, the Giants upended the Packers and claimed their spot as the NFL’s biggest early-season surprise. Albert Breer speaks to the coach and quarterback about the season.
Three Deep: Taysom Hill Has Plenty of Juice Left
Albert Breer speaks to the Saints’ star of Week 5 about his ever-changing role and contribution to a big win. Plus, why there is definitely reason for concern over the Broncos’ offense and Brandon Staley’s latest big decision.
Ten Takeaways: Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys Are Rolling
Albert Breer’s weekly notes from around the league starts with the surging Cowboys. Plus, Jets coach Robert Saleh is a wild man again, the Patriots are showing why they didn’t name an offensive coordinator, Matt Rhule’s future and much more.
More From The MMQB Staff
Conor Orr: The NFC East Is No Longer a Laughingstock
Week 5 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers