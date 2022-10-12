Cowboys’ Jason Peters Discusses ’Nasty, Vulgar’ Philadelphia Fans

Jason Peters didn’t mince his words when sharing his opinion on Philadelphia fans ahead of the Cowboys-Eagles matchup on Sunday night.

“I just know the Philly fans are f------ idiots when it comes to camaraderie, the Cowboys—any team really,” the offensive lineman told the media Wednesday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “....They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They’re going to cuss at you

“....Philly fans are the wildest fans out there to me.”

Peters played for the Eagles from 2009-20, helping the franchise to its first Super Bowl championship in the ’17 season with a 41–33 victory over the Patriots. Despite the history and strong opinion about the fans, the nine-time Pro Bowler called Sunday’s matchup “just another game for me.”

However, he did clarify that it won’t be just another city as he travels to Philadelphia. Peters said, per Gehlken, “I got my first Super Bowl there. I laid a lot of bricks there. Philly, that’s my city. Just to go back, it’ll be great to beat ’em.”

Dallas heads into the game 4-1 with quarterback Cooper Rush leading the franchise to the four consecutive victories since he took over as starter while Dak Prescott is sidelined with a thumb injury. Coach Mike McCarthy said Rush is being prepared to be the starting quarterback for Sunday even though Prescott threw passes for the first time in weeks on Wednesday.

