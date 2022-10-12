Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Provides Update on Dak Prescott’s Progress

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy revealed during Wednesday’s media availability that Dak Prescott will be throwing on the side with the rehab group during practice.

He will also throw to receivers at the end of practice, but Cooper Rush is being prepared to be the starting quarterback against the Eagles on Sunday. McCarthy still considers Prescott in the “medical, rehab phase.”

This marks the quarterback’s first day of throwing since he fractured his thumb against the Buccaneers in September. Prescott did have surgery, but he was never added to the injured reserve. The timeline for his return was six to eight weeks, and Monday marked week four.

Team owner Jerry Jones had been expressing optimism about Prescott’s recovery in various media appearances over the last month. During an appearance on 105.3 The FAN last Tuesday, Jones said his thumb is getting better, but Prescott’s ability to grip the ball is “not well enough to play.”

If Rush does start on Sunday, it will mark his fifth this season. Dallas has won every game since their opener against Tampa Bay.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country.