Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime will be getting another heavy hitter to join their crew and it’s a fan favorite. During an appearance on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, Amazon Sports VP Marie Donoghue made the major announcement that former running back Marshawn Lynch will join the show.

Lynch will join the Thursday night crew starting this week, but she added he won’t be on set every week. Lynch will be in three to four-minute features that Amazon is calling, “’N Yo’ City,” per the New York Post. This week he’ll be playing football with kids in Chicago’s Highland Park and next week, he’ll be feeding alligators ahead of the matchup between the Cardinals and Saints.

The former Seahawks tailback was reported to be joining the crew before the season started but an August arrest in Las Vegas appeared to derail those plans. Lynch was arrested for driving under the influence. However, Donoghue said the holdup wasn’t on Amazon’s side.

“I think Marshawn wanted to work through some things,” Donoghue said on the podcast. “We were already working with him. We never walked away. We just worked through some things with him and we’re excited. We can’t wait for him to join.”

He’ll make his debut ahead of Thursday’s matchup between the Commanders and Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

