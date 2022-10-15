Alvin Kamara Faces New Orleans Lawsuit Detailing Assault, Battery

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sued for $10 million in New Orleans by the man who accused Kamara of assaulting him outside of a Las Vegas casino in February during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend.

Darnell Greene of Houston accused Kamara and a group of his friends of beating him “brutally” while leaving Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell Hotel and Casino around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 5. Sports Illustrated obtained a copy of the lawsuit that was filed by The Buzbee Law Firm and Garner & Munoz in the Civil District Court of Orleans (La.) on Greene’s behalf.

The filing includes screenshots of the alleged attack, a description of Greene’s injuries and a recorded transcription between Kamara and one of his friends in the group following the violent attack. According to the lawsuit, Greene was struck “multiple times in the head” and was ultimately stomped on while he was down on the ground.

Greene’s injuries from the brutal assault include a “broken orbital lobe,” a “severely injured shoulder, back and neck” as well as him being “temporarily unconscious and helpless on the floor,” the suit read.

Following the alleged assault, Greene was “picked off the ground and wheelchaired to a medic” before being transported to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Per the complaint, Greene is still receiving continued medical care and must undergo several surgeries due to the injuries he suffered during the attack.

In the filing, Greene is seeking $10 million in damages that include “no less than $5 million for pecuniary losses, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish” as well as for “past, present and future medical expenses.” It also states that Greene wants no less than $5 million in “exemplary damages, pre-judgment and post-judgment interest as allowed by law” and “all courts costs.”

Surveillance footage showed Greene waiting in line to get on the elevator inside the nightclub as well as Kamara, Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons and several others. However, per the lawsuit, Kamara “forcefully blocked” Greene from entering the elevator by “throwing his arms across Greene’s chest.”

Following that moment, Kamara allegedly shoved “Greene into a wall” and punched him several times in the face. After Kamara punched Greene the first time, the suit states that Greene attempted to run to protect himself. However, Greene failed to do so as Kamara chased him down the hall and struck him multiple times until he fell to the ground, according to the filing.

Photos showed Kamara striking Greene as well as the New Orleans running back punching Greene “three more times” while he was on the ground. According to the complaint, at “no point during the attack did Greene hit, punch or push Kamara or any of his associates.”

In addition to Kamara, a photo revealed one of his friends also kicked and stomped Greene as he laid defenseless on the ground. As Greene laid unconscious for more than two minutes, Kamara and his friends were escorted through a back door to the nightclub’s valet where they jumped into a black Cadillac SUV and exited the property.

While Kamara and his friends made jokes of the alleged violent beating of Greene, the lawsuit states that Kamara’s friends knew that the running back made a mistake.

“I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard,” Kamara said, per the suit. “That s--- sounded like the [expletive] got hit with a baseball hat.”

One friend told Kamara, “you tripping bruh, you can’t be doing s--- like that. All you gotta do is be like aye.” While Kamara acknowledged the statement from his friend, he said he felt like he could not “stop” hitting Greene.

“You got to,” the friend responded. “You gotta figure that s--- out. The wrong [expletive] catch your ass, you’re going to be in a lawsuit.”

According to NOLA.com, Kamara’s agent, Brad Cicala, declined to speak about the lawsuit as of Friday.

After playing in the Pro Bowl, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Kamara on Feb. 6 and charged him with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. In addition to Kamara, three other men face charges of conspiracy to commit batter and battery with with substantial bodily harm in connection to the incident, per NOLA.com.

While the 2022 NFL season is underway, Kamara has yet to face a suspension or penalty from the NFL regarding his legal matters. Kamara’s case has not been settled as he was granted a 45-day delay on Sept. 29 while lawyers worked to reach a resolution, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“We are in the process of coordinating a meeting with all of the defense counsel as well as the prosecutors, probably about 12 lawyers, so it’s taking some efforts to get that coordinated,” said Richard Schonfeld, Kamara’s defense attorney last month. “But we’re hopeful that meeting will take place within the next 30 days or so, and then we’ll have a determination as to whether or not this case will be resolved.”

It is possible that Kamara will not face a suspension this season. Currently, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has failed to “fully investigate the incident at hand, and is ostensibly waiting for the criminal proceedings to play out before issuing a suspension” according to the lawsuit.

However, per the petition, it is “highly suspected” that Goodell has watched the security footage of the assault but is “choosing not to take corrective action.”

