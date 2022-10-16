Rams running back Cam Akers, who will miss Sunday’s game against the Panthers due to personal reasons, may have played his last snap with the team.

Akers may be traded ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline due to philosophical and football-related differences with coach Sean McVay, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The third-year pro is expected to draw significant interest from teams around the league, and Los Angeles is believed to be open to a deal for the right price.

Earlier this week, McVay surprisingly ruled Akers out for the Rams’ Week 6 contest but did not disclose exactly why the 23-year-old would not be available. McVay said Akers was “working through some things” after the running back did not practice Thursday due to a personal issue.

Conversations between Akers and McVay have remained professional throughout the season, according to Rapoport. However, Akers continues to have questions about his role and where he stands on the team’s depth chart.

Akers, who appeared to emerge as the franchise’s centerpiece ball-carrier as a rookie in 2020, has struggled to begin this season. Coming off a torn Achilles that forced him to miss the entire ’21 campaign before making an unlikely return in the Super Bowl, Akers has recorded 151 yards on 51 carries with one touchdown as well as two receptions for 18 yards

Akers’s average of just 3.0 yards per carry this season is the NFL’s lowest mark for a player with at least 25 carries. Fellow Rams running back Darrell Henderson has proved to be more effective on the ground, averaging 4.1 yards per carry on 34 attempts.

With Akers now seemingly on his way out of Los Angeles, Henderson appears poised to take on the clear lead role. Veteran Malcolm Brown and undrafted rookie Ronnie Rivers also could see more touches in the backfield rotation.

