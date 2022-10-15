Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand during the team’s victory over the Bears on Thursday night, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Wentz appeared to suffer the injury on his right hand when his arm collided with Bears defender Justin Jones while attempting a pass. He seemed to be in fair amount of discomfort for the rest of the night, but the injury was not believed to be serious as he finished out the game and delivered Washington a 12–7 victory.

Wentz will now head to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist and determine the next step in his recovery. His availability moving forward is considered to be up in the air, according to Rapoport.

Wentz, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft, has gotten off to a rather up-and-down start in the nation’s capital after he was traded to Washington from Indianapolis in the offseason. Through six games, the 29-year-old has thrown for 1,489 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions and one fumble lost.

The Commanders have started the year 2–4.

Washington will have a few days of extra rest before returning in Week 7 against Green Bay. If Wentz is unable to play moving forward, Ron Rivera will have to turn to backup Taylor Heinicke or rookie Sam Howell under center.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Commander Country.