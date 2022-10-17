Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Explains Heated Sideline Moment vs. Cowboys

Right before the Eagles closed out a 26–17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, cameras caught Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni screaming at the opposition in a heated moment on the sideline. After the NFC East win, Sirianni explained why he was so upset.

“I was mad about the extracurricular activities,” Sirianni said, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. “I’m always going to stick up for our guys. You may have seen me in the Jets game in the preseason. They hit Jalen [Hurts] out of bounds, and I reacted similarly. I’m sure we weren’t angels in that confrontation right there.”

Sirianni was referring to shoving and altercations after the whistle toward the end of the game. He explained that sticking up for his players is instinctive for him.

“I love these guys,” Sirianni said. “This is my family. I’ve got a great family at home. I’ve got great parents. I’ve got a great wife. I’ve got great kids. I’ve got great brothers. But this is my other family. Just like when my brother’s team was 0–2 to start off, and somebody was making fun of my brother when I was in sixth grade and he was a senior, and I stuck up for him in that scenario, I’m going to stick up for my guys in this scenario.”

