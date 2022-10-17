After a 26–17 victory on Sunday Night Football solidified the Eagles’ position in first place atop the NFC East, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni had one message for anyone who could hear him on the way to the locker room after the game.

“How ‘bout them Eagles?” Sirianni proclaimed.

“How ‘bout them Eagles?” he repeated loudly.

Sirianni has reason to be excited. The second-year head coach has guided Philadelphia to a league-best 6–0 start.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts looks more comfortable behind center than at any point in his three-year pro career. The new-look receiving corps, led by offseason acquisition A.J. Brown, has buoyed the offense, and the defense has continued to make life tough on opponents.

Sunday night’s affair featured the Eagles’ jumping on the Cowboys early, to the tune of a 20–3 halftime lead. Dallas made things interesting in the second half, but Philadelphia was too much for the Cowboys to overcome.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Philadelphia Eagles coverage, go to Eagles Today.