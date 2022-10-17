Panthers’ Robbie Anderson Explains Why He Got Kicked Out of Game

After being sent to the locker room during Sunday’s ugly road loss to the Rams, Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson attempted to clear the air while addressing the situation that led to his ejection mid-way through the game.

Anderson was sent to the locker room by interim coach Mike Wilks after getting into multiple arguments with receivers coach Joe Dailey. Anderson stepped up to Dailey during a heated conversation in the second quarter and again got into it with the assistant in the third, prompting Wilks to step in as a mediator before sending him off the field.

After the game, Anderson spoke with reporters and shared that his actions stemmed from a disagreement he had with the coaching staff about subbing out of the game on third down. He also explained that he wanted to speak with the media because he didn’t want anybody to “have a misconception about me.”

“I’m here to do all I can to help us win, it’s third down, I’m being taken out the game, you know, I don’t think I should be OK with that,” Anderson said. “So, I made a comment, ‘It’s the money down, why am I being taken out?’ And that’s that.”

When asked why he believed he was taken out, the seven-year veteran explained that he wasn’t sure but contended that he was simply focused on having the opportunity to help his team succeed.

“I have no idea but one thing I do, I always stand on and continue to do is I give my all to everything that I do,” he said. “I don’t play this game for money, I don’t play this game for fame, things like that. I play this game ’cause I love the game of football. And regardless of what’s been going on the past week, I always keep my head down and keep working.”

As Anderson alluded to, the past week has been a rough one for the Panthers after the firing of Matt Rhule on Monday. The ousting of Rhule, who coached Anderson at Temple, led to speculation surrounding Carolina possibly moving some of its veterans such as Anderson and Christian McCaffrey.

Anderson told reporters on Sunday that he is aware of the trade rumors but said he understands it’s part of the business.

“I don’t let it affect me,” he said. Anderson was also asked if he wanted to be moved to which he replied, “No I wouldn’t say I want to be,” before saying he’ll see how things play out.

Regardless of what happens after Week 6, Anderson’s standing with the club is firmly in question after Sunday’s blow-up. Prior to exiting, Anderson did not record a single target or reception.

