Ja’Marr Chase Roasts Mike Gesicki’s Griddy TD Celebration

After torching the Saints on Sunday for his best game of the season, Ja’Marr Chase continued to bring the heat after the game with a hilarious barb on social media.

The Bengals star receiver took to Twitter shortly after Cincinnati’s 30–26 win in New Orleans not to talk about his performance, but to weigh in on a video of Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki celebrating a touchdown with “The Griddy.” After reviewing the play, Chase, who popularized the dance in the NFL along with Vikings star and former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson, couldn’t help but roast Gesicki for his moves.

“I ain’t going lie, this ain’t it!,” Chase tweeted with a skull emoji.

Chase’s jab added a nice touch to a dominant Week 6 for the 22-year-old after he struggled to find his way in the last few weeks. Returning to the city where he shined for two years with the Tigers, Chase, a native of Harvey, La., racked up seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead score in the closing minutes to help Cincy improve to 3–3 on the year.

