Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams

After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, Von Miller hit free agency for the first time in his career. And, even though Los Angeles wanted Miller back, the pass rusher opted to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills.

However, if the result of the final game last year was different, Miller may not have left the Rams. Miller told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer he would have returned to Los Angeles if they didn’t finish the job.

“If we would have lost the Super Bowl, I probably would’ve went back,” Miller said. “We won, and you just gotta assess the teams and [the Bills] had built up the team before me. They had already signed DaQuan Jones, and they had signed Jordan Phillips before I had even got here. And Tim Settle had signed. They already had Ed Oliver and all of these guys, and Josh Allen.

“Whenever Buffalo approached me, I just knew that was the best decision for me. It was a hard decision to make, but I knew it was the best decision.”

So far, it seems as if Miller is right in that he made the correct decision, as the Bills are off to a 5–1 start to the season while the Rams are just 3–3. Miller’s performance is a big reason for this, as the veteran pass rusher has 12 tackles and six sacks in just six games this year.

Despite signing the deal at 33 years old, Miller has already said he plans on keeping up his play to be able to finish out his contract through all six years in Buffalo.

More NFL Coverage: