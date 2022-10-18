Aaron Rodgers will be without one of his favorite–and most reliable–receivers for at least the next few weeks.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that veteran pass-catcher Randall Cobb will miss at least a few weeks with a banged-up ankle, but confirmed that the 32-year-old avoided a serious injury in the weekend’s loss to the Jets.

“It’s not going to be like a one-week deal or anything like that; I think he’s going to miss some time,” LaFleur said Monday. “But he definitely avoided a serious injury.”

Cobb himself appeared to confirm the news that he’ll “be back soon” on Instagram late Monday night. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Cobb did not suffer a fracture in his ankle, but instead sustained a sprain that is expected to keep him out for the next two-to-four weeks.

Cobb left in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27–10 loss to New York after players rolled up on both of his ankles. He appeared upset as he was carted off the field and into the locker room, draping a towel over his head.

Cobb’s early exit came just a week after the 2014 Pro Bowler led the Packers with seven catches for 99 yards during the team’s Week 5 loss to the Giants in London. Through six games this season, the 32-year-old ranks second on the team in receiving yards (257) and fourth in catches (18).

With Cobb now sidelined, Rodgers and the rest of the sputtering Packers offense will have to find other ways to improve upon their disappointing start to the year. Green Bay currently ranks 24th in the league in points per game (17.8)

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central.