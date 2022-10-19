Aaron Rodgers Explains Call for Matt LaFleur to ‘Simplify’ Offense

Aaron Rodgers was not happy about the Packers’ offensive performance during Green Bay’s 27-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

In the postgame news conference, Rodgers stated that Packers’ offense was not “executing” to its capability and it might be time for coach Matt LaFleur to “reel it back” and “simplify some things.” Sunday’s defeat marked the first time the Packers have lost consecutive games during LaFleur’s tenure.

While some observers thought Rodgers might have been taking a shot at LaFleur, the All-Pro quarterback clarified his comment Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers said his recent comments were an “alert” for players on Green Bay’s offense.

“We need to lock in a little bit more and simplify things in our own mind,” Rodgers said. “Even the most complex plays can be simplified in our mind. We just need to be better in the details. The details have not been good enough.”

Rodgers also added that while the Packers’ offensive schemes have not been the most complex, he wants to make sure his teammates can “handle” the plays being called with the main objective to score points and win games. To Rodgers’s point, Green Bay (3-3) currently ranks 15th in yards per game (348.2) and 24th out of 32 teams in points per game (17.8) this season.

“It’s always been, when we struggle, we’re doing too much,” Rodgers said. “This has been a part of every season. This has happened in ’19 and ’20 and ’21, all the same. It’s just different personnel, different years, different momentums, different energy.”

However, Rodgers believes the offense can get back on track, if things are simplified and with proper attention to detail, when Green Bay plays at Washington (2-4) on Sunday.

