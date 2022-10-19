Bears Shopping All-Pro Robert Quinn Ahead of Trade Deadline, per Report

Robert Quinn’s days are reportedly numbered in a Chicago uniform.

Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post reported that multiple NFL executives spoke on the condition of anonymity that the veteran pass rusher will be “shopped around” during the NFL’s trade deadline, which is Nov. 1 by 4 p.m. ET.

The news comes after the franchise previously stated that it did not want to trade Quinn during the offseason. One NFL general manager said to the Post that Chicago wants to move the three-time Pro Bowler, but the franchise will have to “eat” some of Quinn’s contract to do so.

Through six game this season, Quinn has accounted for one sack, seven combined tackles with five solo, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. The 32-year-old holds a $12.8 million salary and reportedly has wanted out of Chicago since the franchise began clearing out its defense during the offseason.

However, in July, Quinn said he wanted to stay with the Bears and remain as one of Chicago’s defensive ends. He attended Bears training camp on the first day and was not holding out for a potential trade contender. Prior to the season starting, the second-team All-Pro defensive end also said he had no desire to leave the franchise a year after setting the Bears’ record with 18.5 sacks.

Quinn has been traded twice in his career by the Dolphins and the Rams. He previously stated that switching teams becomes tiresome.

“You get tired of moving. I thought I did a good job last year but I guess I’ll just continue to try to re-prove myself,” Quinn said in July. “I expect to be here [Chicago] but I guess if not, well, that's out of my control.”

Currently, Chicago (2-4) sits in third place in the NFC North and is one a bye week before retuning to action on the road against the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Chicago Bears coverage, go to Bears Digest.