Robert Quinn Wants to Stay Put in Chicago

It's hard to know whether Robert Quinn really means it when he says he wanted to stay in Chicago as a Bears defensive end.

One thing is certain: He is here and he's actually at practice, unlike Roquan Smith.

Contrary to speculation, Quinn practiced on the first day of training camp and is not holding out for a trade to a contender.

"Again, I thought last year gave me a little comfortability to stay in the building," Quinn said. "But again, I'm just gonna do my part, bring a smile, work as hard as I can, and just let everything take its course after that."

Sporting a shaved haircut that made him look much lighter, Quinn insisted he never was about being dealt away a year after setting the franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks. He's ready to be part of coach Matt Eberlus' Tampa-2 style defense.

"I haven't heard anything since being in the building, but I will say I don't work upstairs, either," Quinn said about a trade "I'm in the locker room.

"When I see coach 'Flus' he seems to have a smile on his face. I take that as a good thing. I'm going to keep that as a positive staple in my mind. I see a smile on his face when he looks at me. Just be happy about that."

Quinn was dealt in the past by Miami and the Rams.

"I've been traded twice," Quinn said. "You get tired of moving. I thought I did a good job last year but I guess I'll just continue to try to re-prove myself.

"I expect to be here but I guess if not, well, that's out of my control. I'm just going to take it day by day and have fun here with the guys and just let life take its course."

It made sense if Quinn did want to go to a contender because the Bears are rebuilding and he is 32 years old. Why would an old pass rusher want to be part of an organization that some people suggest is tanking for draft picks next year?

"Well, people that say that," Quinn said. "At the end of the day, we're all professionals. I don't think guys from the rookies to the veterans, I don't think no one's coming in (saying) 'oh, we've gotta tank the season for next year.'

"I think everyone's got the mindset (that) we've got players to win games."

The missed mandatory minicamp drew Quinn a fine but he said he didn't really care becaue it was more important to rest.

"More just trying to take care of my body, get myself right mentally," Quinn said. "It's my 12th year. I kind of knew what to expect from that and more just getting myself right mentally, physically."

As for Smith, he is now on the physically unable to perform list. Eberflus didn't want to discuss what injury landed Smith on the list. He was fine when minicamp ended over a month ago and he was on PUP and not the non-football injury list.

The reports Quinn want a contract extension and hasn't received an offer he'd consider seem to suggest the Bears are just giving him time until they can get a different offer to him.

