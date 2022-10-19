Roger Goodell Provides Update on Deshaun Watson Suspension

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has followed the terms of his suspension, but when asked about the lawsuit filed last week, he added that the league is monitoring any information that arises, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

His comments seem to fall in line with the league’s statement via its spokesperson last week, which read, “Watson’s status remains unchanged. We will monitor developments in the newly filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy.”

The latest suit, filed by a Jane Doe in Texas who is represented by a different law firm, comes less than two months after the league and players association agreed to suspend the Browns quarterback for 11 games and fine him $5 million for reported sexual misconduct. The newest filing detailed how Watson “attempted to solicit sexually related acts with Plaintiff including intercourse.”

The massage occurred at The Houstonian in Texas. During the massage, the suit says, “Watson removed his towel and offered to let her ‘get on top.’ Plaintiff refused to have sex with Watson, however, he was able to pressure her into oral sex with the Defendant.” The plaintiff is a licensed massage therapist.

More than two dozen lawsuits have been filed against the quarterback since March 2021, describing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and assault. Only one case was dropped due to privacy concerns in April ’21, and Watson agreed to settle 20 of the 24 remaining active lawsuits in late June ’22. He, then, settled three of the remaining four ahead of independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson’s initial disciplinary decision. These two dozen-plus cases were filed by Tony Buzbee’s law firm.

Now, Watson faces two active lawsuits out of the 26 total. He has continued to stand by his innocence, saying in August after receiving an 11-game suspension, “I’ve always stood on my innocence and always said that I’ve never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone and I will continue to stand on that. But at the same time, I have to continue to push forward with my life and my career and, for us to be able to move forward, I have to be able to take steps and put pride to the side. I’m going to continue to stand on my innocence and keep pushing forward and I’ve always stood on not disrespecting or sexually assaulting anyone.”

The quarterback is expected to return from his suspension on Dec. 4.

