Tua Tagovailoa Shares Frightening Details From Night of Concussion

Tua Tagovailoa shared with the media on Wednesday that while he remembers the night he sustained a concussion against the Bengals, there is a blank spot he cannot recall.

He said he remembers up until when he was tackled. But being carted off? No. Tagovailoa added he was unconscious at some point, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the quarterback did remember the ambulance trip and the hospital.

The Miami quarterback was stretchered and carted off the field with head and neck injuries after he was sacked by defensive tackle Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but was later discharged and flew back to Miami with the team.

He reportedly cleared concussion protocols over the weekend and is expected to play in the Dolphins’ Week 7 game vs. the Steelers, per Alain Poupart of All Dolphins.

This injury, though, was a controversial one that put the Dolphins under scrutiny in recent weeks. During the franchise’s Week 3 matchup against the Bills, Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a head injury. When the quarterback stood up and shook off the hit, he stumbled shortly after. He cleared concussion protocol and returned to the game, later saying he suffered a back injury.

This resulted in an investigation into the concussion check, and while both the NFL and players association agreed the protocols were properly applied, they found it to be insufficient. In turn, they updated the protocols.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins.