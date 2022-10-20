NFL Week 7 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Our writers and editors pick a winner in all 14 games.
Welcome to Week 7. After last week’s slate of games matched up several of the league’s top teams against one another, this week’s schedule looks a little ... meh. But it’s still football, and you’re probably going to watch anyway.
The 49ers host the Chiefs in a rematch of of Super Bowl LIV, the Colts and Titans battle for first place in the AFC South and our pickers all make their share of upset picks.
Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Mitch Goldich, editor
Gary Gramling, senior editor
Conor Orr, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
BOLD denotes an upset pick.
