Ravens RB JK Dobbins Out With Injury vs. Browns

The Ravens began the season without JK Dobbins, as he finished up his recovery from the torn ACL that cost him the entire 2021 season. After four games back, the explosive running back will be sidelined once again, after going under the knife for another knee surgery.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Dobbins is “expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week” which will keep him out for 4–6 weeks. The report coincides with the Ravens announcing that Dobbins is out for Sunday after sitting out the full week of practice with a knee injury.

In four games back with the Ravens, Dobbins carried the ball 35 times for 123 yards and a touchdown, adding six receptions for 39 yards and a score.

In his absence, Baltimore will likely turn to Kenyan Drake, who is entering his fifth game with the team. He is second on the team with 184 rushing yards and a touchdown, and is coming off of an impressive 119-yard performance against the Giants, which featured his first touchdown of the season.

Justice Hill, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, was a full participant in practice as well this week, and is set to play on Sunday.

The Ravens (3–3) host the Browns (2–4) in an AFC North tilt at 1 p.m. ET.

